Rolie Fetes 1,000 Street Children

A scene from the event

Fast-rising Ghanaian dancer Roland Frimpong Nyarko, popularly known as Champion Rolie, has extended his benevolence to street kids in Kotobabi in Accra.

Through his charity, the Champion Rolie Foundation, Champion Rolie — a member of the well-known dance company DWP Academy donated clothing and other supplies to the street children.

The foundation was able to feed and clothe one thousand street children in addition to giving them supplies for their schooling.

The dancer and his group made the street kids happy at the event with the theme “Clothe A Child, Change A Life” held at the Wembley Sports Complex in Kotobabi, Accra.

A fun fair and other entertainment, such as bouncy castles and an eating competition, were part of the schedule.

The youngsters could also play electronic games, compete in a lime-and-spoon race, and engage in other entertaining activities.

Champion Rolie stated, “I learned these traits from my mom, and I decided to also emulate that because I always saw her give back to society growing up.”

“So, after coming to this point in my professional life, I made the decision to help these homeless kids.”

A few representatives from the DWP Academy also graced the event, and Afronitaa stopped over to motivate the children.