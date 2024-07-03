NPP Outdoors Napo As Bawumia’s Running Mate In Kumasi

Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital has been chosen as the location for the grand unveiling of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate alongside Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) 2024 Presidential candidate to flag off the 2024 election campaign.

The significant event is set to showcase the official introduction of Dr. Opoku Prempeh, commonly as Napo in his new role, a decision that has sparked considerable interest and discussion within political circles.

Following the likely endorsement by the National Council tomorrow, the official date for the ceremony is eagerly anticipated to be disclosed soon.

This strategic move underscores the importance attached to the upcoming elections and the meticulous planning involved in the NPP’s campaign strategy.

Dr. Bawumia is gearing up to launch his constituency campaign next week starting with the five regions of the north.

Dr. Bawumia plans to traverse the country southwards, connecting with the youth, grassroots supporters, and key stakeholders along the way after the Northern agenda.

The primary objective of this campaign is to engage with every Ghanaian citizen, shedding light on the NPP’s accomplishments while articulating Dr. Bawumia’s transformative vision for Ghana’s future. With a focus on inclusivity and progress, the campaign is poised to address pressing issues and solicit feedback from diverse segments of the population.

The Vice President had initiated his nationwide campaign tour from Monday, 29 April 2024 where he touched base in all the 16 regions of the country.

Director of Communications of the Bawumia for President 2024 campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye had said in a statement that it was the beginning of a strategic effort by Dr. Bawumia and his campaign team to engage with Ghanaians across all 16 regions in a bid to secure victory in the upcoming polls.

The statement said the campaign will have a strong emphasis on an issues and prioritize addressing key concerns and presenting practical solutions tailored to resonate with the Ghanaian populace. The campaign also aims to foster meaningful dialogue and interaction with various stakeholders, including traditional leaders, religious figures, youth groups, traders, farmers, students, and business owners.

It further disclosed that the nationwide tour, which signifies Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to engaging with Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds, understanding their needs, and articulating a vision for the future of the country.

By Vincent Kubi