Ronaldo Home Burgled… £180k Shirt Among Items

Ronaldo

Police are reportedly investigating a burglary at Cristiano Ronaldo’s home in Madeira.

The thief is said to have got into the £7 million renovated property in the island capital Funchal through an open garage door while the footballer was away with the Portugal national team.

A relative of Ronaldo’s raised the alarm on Wednesday morning, according to respected island paper Diario de Noticias Madeira. On Wednesday night, Ronaldo featured in a match against Spain.

The local paper reported that the burglar took the opportunity to get in through the garage when it was opened by a maintenance worker.

A signed Juventus shirt, worth around £180, is said to have been among items taken along with other small possessions.

Police are already understood to have visited the property and are said to have identified the thief, described as someone who is already known to them, from CCTV cameras. No arrests have yet been made.

It was not immediately clear if Ronaldo’s doting mother Dolores or his older brother Hugo, who both live at the seven-floor house, were inside the property at the time.

Meanwhile, his partner Georgina Rodriguez was away at Paris Fashion Week.

The father of four bought the building in 2015 from local designer Nini Andrade Silva for an undisclosed amount, and set about renovating it into his dream property.

When the £7 million work was completed in 2019, Ronaldo moved in with his mother and brother Hugo, who also manages Ronaldo’s nearby CR7 museum. The footballer also owns a nearby 48-room luxury hotel, the Pestana CR7.

The property has four above-ground floors, with the top two taken by Ronaldo and his girlfriend, along with his children.

It is not known exactly how many bedrooms and bathrooms the property boasts, but it does have two swimming pools – one of the roof – as well as two gyms and a small football pitch Ronaldo uses to train at while he is at home.

The underground garage, through which the thief reportedly gained entry to the mansion, can house up to five cars.