All Set For Adonko Next Level Statesmen Peace Walk

Organisers of the event in a pose after the launch

All is set for the maiden Adonko Next Level Statesmen Peace Walk, organisers of the event, Afra Media Consult, have stated at its media launch on Wednesday.

The peace walk is aimed at promoting peace ahead, during and after the December polls, and it is scheduled for November 21 in Accra.

A platform will be created for representatives of the various political parties to speak to participants and pledge how they will urge their followers to esteem peaceful co existence.

“We all know what is going on in the world and also in our country. The Covid-19 pandemic has made lives difficult for everyone. Therefore, we don’t need to be fighting as citizens during the general elections to compound the already difficult situation,” Harrison Kwaku Ofosu, CEO of Afra Media Consult, said.

He added, “We should not take the peace we are enjoying for granted, Ghana is considered as the beacon of democracy and we must do everything possible to protect that virtue.

“The walk primarily seeks to bring all the political parties on board to embark on a walk to sensitize the citizenry on the importance of peace and how violence can destroy us as a country and individuals; hence,. this initiative.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adonko Next Level Energy Drink, Samuel Kwaku Acheampong, said his outfit accepted to be part of the ‘Statesmen Peace Walk’ due to the benefits countries stand to gain after peaceful polls.

He said the Adonko Next Level brand also fits perfectly into the exercise taking into account what goes into brisk walking.

“My boss, Kwaku Oteng, is also a statesman who believes in the promotion of peace hence his full support for this laudable initiative,” he added.