‘Ronaldo Is Gone’

Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag has said Manchester United are “looking to the future” following Cristiano Ronaldo’s acrimonious departure from the club.

Ronaldo is a free agent after he mutually agreed to terminate his contract with United in November following a controversial interview before the World Cup.

The 37-year-old said he felt “betrayed” by the club for the way he was treated and added that he didn’t respect Ten Hag.

When asked about Ronaldo’s exit for the first time, Ten Hag told the club’s official website: “He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future.”