‘Ronaldo Not For Sale’

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted Cristiano Ronaldo is not available for transfer and that he is planning on having the striker in his squad next season.

Ten Hag revealed he had a conversation with Ronaldo before news broke that the 37-year-old wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, but said the pair have not spoken since.

Ronaldo has been granted time off to deal with a family issue and has not travelled to Bangkok ahead of the first game of the preseason against Liverpool at the Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday.

“He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” ten Hag said at a news conference Monday.

“We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him. I have read [that he wants to leave], but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together.

“I spoke with him before this issue came up, I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me, what I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together.”

Ten Hag has arrived in Thailand with Tyrell Malacia as the only new signing in the squad.

Erik ten Hag said that Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans for next season, despite the striker saying he wants to leave.