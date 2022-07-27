Ronaldo Returns At Last

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground as he prepares for crunch talks with Erik ten Hag about his Old Trafford future.

The 37-year-old has missed the first three weeks of the club’s pre-season – including the whole of their tour of Thailand and Australia – after being given compassionate leave for a family issue.

It came against a backdrop of Ronaldo asking to leave United this summer as he feels he is unable to compete for the biggest trophies at Old Trafford.

The forward’s agent Jorge Mendes arrived with him yesterday around 10am, an hour before United’s players were due to arrive for training.

Also at Carrington is Sir Alex Ferguson – who first signed Ronaldo for United as an 18-year-old in 2003.

The star played at Old Trafford for six seasons under the legendary manager before departing for Real Madrid, but he still considers Ferguson as an important mentor.

The Scot was influential in Ronaldo returning to the Red Devils last summer as he persuaded the forward not to join rivals Manchester City, so United will hope he can have a similar impact again.