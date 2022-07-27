Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE Blasts NSA… Over $16.3m T&A Park Takeover

Benjamin Kessie

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, Benjamin Kessie, has launched a scathing attack on the National Sports Authority (NSA) over the takeover of the $16.3m renovated Tarkwa and Aboso (T&A) Park.

Rather, he has tasked the sports outfit to channel their efforts and attention to the Essipong Stadium which is in a terrible state.

Consequently, he has vowed that the managing of the Goldfields-funded ten thousand seater facility will be the sole responsibility of the assembly and not the National Sports Authority.

In like manner, members of the assembly and residents have warned the NSA over any attempt to take over the facility when completed later this year.

He told Medeama FM, “Let me put it on record and say without any shred of doubt that the T & A Park now soon to be stadium will be managed by the assembly.

“Football fans and residents of Tarkwa should be rest assured that when the park is completed, Goldfields will hand it over to the assembly. The management of the park, the facility is in the hands of the assembly.”

He added, “When we completed the T&A, we handed it over to them (NSA). Go and check how they managed it.

“We have people who can manage the facility. There is Essipong Stadium, they should go and manage that.

“It’s not by force. We’ll not allow the NSA to takeover. The sustainability of the pitch and the facility will be in the hands of the Assembly. We are holding it in trust of the people.

“I believe there are people here who are capable of managing the facility. We’ll give it to private people to manage and make profits.

“We’ll not give it someone who get paid at the end of the month. The NSA should steer clear.”

The facility houses spectators stands, a redesigned pitch, media stands, tickets booth, electronic scoreboard among other facilities.

