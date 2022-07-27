AMA Backs Inter-City Homowo Marathon

AMA boss Mrs. Elizabeth Sackey (2nd L) receiving running vest from Senyo Penni, General Manager of Medivents Consult

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has endorsed the first ever Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, fixed for this Saturday from Spintex Road (Papaye) to Mantse Agbona, Jamestown.

This was after the members of the planning committee of the race paid a courtesy call on Madam Elizabeth K.T. Sackey, Chief Executive Officer of the AMA, at her office in Accra, last week.

The team also presented a running vest to the AMA CEO as a symbol of invitation to participate in the race.

Mrs. Sackey commended the organisers for the initiative, adding that this should be an annual event to put the metropolis on the sports map each year.

She quickly put in place a four-member committee headed by the Director of Planning of the AMA, with support from the Public Relations Officer of AMA and others, to see to the smooth organisation of the event.

Mrs. Sackey said the committee must work hand-in-hand with officials of Medivents Consult – the organisers of the 21-kilometer race, which forms part of activities marking the annual Ga Homowo Festival, to ensure success.

Henri Senyo Penni, General Manager of Medivents Consult, said plans were in place to ensure an incident free race and also honour all outstanding athletes at the end of the day.

The race would start from Spintex Road (Papaye) at 6:00am and end at Mantse Agbona in Jamestown.

Sponsors of the maiden event of the marathon include HD+, Allied Consortiums, Indomie, MyBetAfrica, Goil, Ethiopian Airlines, Asky Airlines, Escort Security, Parin Africa and Happy FM.