Roselyn Felli Honoured

Roselyn Felli displaying one of the awards

The co-host of TV Africa’s Breakfast Live, Roselyn Felli, who won two awards at the second edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), was adjudged the best TV personality of the year the National Communication Awards held on November 9.

The awards were in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the growth of the television industry, as well as the Ghana’s media landscape.

Roselyn Felli, for the past decade, has built a reputation for herself as one of the country’s finest female television presenters with a large following.

Her long and distinguished career in television started over a decade ago and she has been consistent till date.

Also the host of TV Africa’s Obaa Mbo, a very popular interactive programme which touches on critical social issues, the presenter expressed her gratitude to the Managing Director of TV Africa, Ekow Blankson, for giving her the opportunity to make her mark and also for discovering her 15 years ago.

She said the awards would encourage her to work harder and achieve greater heights in the television industry in Ghana.

The presenter again expressed her gratitude to her colleagues and members of her production team for their contribution towards her success.

Roselyn Felli holds a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts, Certificate in Marketing from Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and a Certificate in Insurance from Ghana Insurance College.