Rotary Club Commissions Projects In Ghana 

Parents visiting the children’s ward at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra can now have a feeling of comfort after Rotary International, a humanitarian service organisation, invested about USD100,000 into the facility.

The investment by the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport includes the re-roofing and refurbishment of the 37 Military Hospital children’s medical and surgical wards, children’s library and play area, and donation of books and toys.

The hospital project renovation and adoption was conceived in 2018 after members of the Rotary Club paid a visit to the facility, which was in a deplorable state.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, the ex-president of the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport, Afua Ababio, said the hospital before its renovation had a lot of heat in the wards due to the nature of the roof covering/ceiling.

“The mothers rested under trees behind the wards with their food and other items whilst waiting for visiting hours. The children looked miserable and bored when we visited them lying in their beds,” she stated.

Madam Ababio charged the management of the health facility to practice a maintenance culture saying, “the primary responsibility for maintenance rests with the hospital administration.”

The Rotary Club of Accra-Airport will work with the hospital to monitor the maintenance regime. Club members will pay regular visits to the children on admission to give them treats, and put smiles on their faces.

Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, Brig. Gen. Azumah Bugri, commended the Rotary Club for their support to the children’s ward of the hospital. “The hospital is grateful to the club for selecting the ward and the focus it has placed to support the ward.

“Rotary Club has made it easy for children to access healthcare and essential medications at the facility through their support,” he said.

Renovation Of Kokrobite Health Centre

The Rotary Club of Accra East also renovated the Kokrobite health centre staff quarters, worth USD15,000, following reports of snake bites in the community.

In the course of constructing the health centre, the Rotarians also renovated the existing staff quarters to house the health workers, therefore, minimising the incidence of absenteeism and lateness.

According to the club president, Serge Oga, a group of Rotarians from Europe and the United States of America assisted the community to build the health centre.

The leader of the Rotarian group, PRID Brad Howard, agreed, and this cumulated in a Global Grant between the Rotary Club of Accra-East and the Rotary Club of Oakland Uptown, and many Rotary Clubs in District 5170.

