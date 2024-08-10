Rousing Welcome For Napo In Nzema

The running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming general election, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called ‘Napo’, received a rousing welcome at the Nzema enclave of the Western Region when he stormed the area for a day’s campaign tour.

This was contrary to assertions by some activists of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region that the running mate of the NPP would never be welcomed by the people of Nzema when he visits the area.

There have been incessant press conferences by some known NDC members in the Nzema area calling on the chiefs of Nzema not to receive Napo when he storms the area to campaign.

They alleged that Napo has made some distasteful comments about the first president of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who hailed from Nzema.

However, the chiefs and people in the area did not heed to the calls by the opposition NDC and some residents, as the people gave the NPP running mate a massive welcome.

Napo’s first point of call was at the Palace of the Paramount Chief of Western Nzema Traditional Area, Awulae Annor Adjei III, at Beyin in the Jomoro Municipality where hundreds of NPP supporters and residents had thronged to welcome the party’s running mate in a special way.

He admonished the residents to vote massively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP on December 7 if they wanted to see the continuation of the various social interventions such as the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.

Apology

The running mate of the NPP used the occasion to apologise to the chiefs and people of Nzema for his supposedly denigrating comments about Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He said his statement was not meant to disrespect Dr. Nkrumah or any of the country’s former heads of state.

He said, “Every father expects his child to do better than him, and so there is nothing wrong to see and say that the achievements of the current NPP government surpasses that of all governments since independence.

“The Asantes and Nzemas have something in common, which is Kotoko – Nzema Kotoko and Asante Kotoko. So I can never disrespect Kwame Nkrumah,” he added.

Petroleum Hub In Jomoro

He told the chiefs that all was set for the commencement of the construction of a petroleum hub in the Jomoro Municipality.

He revealed that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will cut the sod for the construction of the project on Monday, August 19, 2024.

He said the hub is a ground-breaking mega project which is intended to be a leading integrated petroleum complex to add value to the upstream and downstream oil and gas value chain in Africa.

He praised the paramount chief for the vital roles he played in ensuring that the project becomes a reality.

He disclosed that a total of 780,000 jobs will be created during the development phase and beyond, with significant positive outlook on the economy.

Napo said the project is expected to transform the local and the national economy and increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He told the residents not to make a mistake of voting for the NDC in the December 7 general election because the petroleum hub project would not be constructed in the area when the NDC comes to power.

“Remember the Ghana Gas was supposed to be constructed in your area, but it was later taken to another place by the NDC even though that area is part of Ghana,” he added.

Awulae Annor Adjei III, who spoke the Nzema dialect, mentioned that Napo never meant to denigrate Kwame Nkrumah or Nzemas, but because of politics some people misinterpreted the comments.

Ecstatic Residents

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE in separate interviews, some of the residents remarked that they came to welcome Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh because he championed the Free SHS to give thousands of students in the Nzema area free education.

“We are here to welcome Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who played a critical role as Education Minister in restoring teacher trainees’ allowance,” they added.

They then called on all Ghanaians to come out in their numbers on December 7 and vote massively for the NPP to continue it good works.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Beyin