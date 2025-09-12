Royalhouse Chapel Announces Convention Of Saints 2025

Royalhouse Chapel International, has announced its flagship event Convention of Saints (COS), the annual gathering of believers, from far and near, to hear words of wisdom that would shape their lives, both physically and spiritually.

COS 2025 edition, themed, “He Knows My Name” (Isaiah 43:1), is a prophetic call to sons and daughters and the body of Christ to be set apart for a unique experience of the supernatural here on earth.

Beginning from September 30 to October 5, 2025, Founder and General Overseer of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Apostle General, Sam Korankye Ankrah, will host seasoned men of God carefully selected to bring the prophetic word from God to His people at the Oil Dome, at 5:30 p.m. each night.

Speakers include Apostle General Jannie Ngwale, Bishop Dominic Allotey, Bishop Gideon Titi Ofei, and Rev. Emmanuel Agormeda.

Apostle General Rev. Korankye Ankrah, elaborating on the theme for the event, said God calls His children for three reasons: to establish His identity with them; to align them with His purpose for their lives; and to introduce them to a new realm of mandate, authority and power.

He noted that once a person is called by God, the individual enters into a new walk, a new environment, and a new experience, as seen in the lives of the biblical Moses, Samuel and Jacob.

He further explained that God gives those He calls a sign and separates them for a specific assignment.

He thus extended a hand of invitation to the public to join Royalhouse for this divine gathering of worship, word, miracles, and encounters that will transform lives forever.

