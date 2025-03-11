RTU, Tamale City, Eleven Wonders Secure Crucial Wins In Division One League

Real Tamale United (RTU) strengthened their lead in Zone One A with a dominant 3-0 win over Wa Power SC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. Mubarik Iddrisu converted a 16th-minute penalty before Wisdom Jonas doubled the lead in the 31st minute. Adam Okasha sealed the victory with a well-taken goal in the 77th minute.

Tamale City also earned a vital 2-0 away win against Wa Sore Nante at the Malik Jabir Stadium. Alkassim Mohammed Haruna and Damange Iddrisu Zakaria struck in the 33rd and 48th minutes, respectively.

In Zone One B, Techiman Eleven Wonders reclaimed the top spot with a commanding 3-0 victory over Debibi United. Emmanuel Amanu netted twice in the 11th and 48th minutes, while Osman Zackaria added a stoppage-time goal to take Wonders to 38 points.

By Wletsu Ransford