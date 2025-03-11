Interior Ministry Reviews Walewale Curfew

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

The Minister for the Interior on the advice of the North East Regional Security Council has reviewed the curfew hours for Walewale and its environs in the North East Region to 10:00 pm to 4:00 am effective Monday, March 10, 2025.

A statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, called on chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned community and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon, and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale