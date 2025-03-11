Port Boss Promises Operational Efficiency

Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono (2nd right) in a photograph with his hosts

The Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, has promised to work hard to improve the country’s port infrastructure and operational efficiency.

He said, “I am committed to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to ensure that the Takoradi Port contributes to the betterment of the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis and the Western Region as a whole.”

Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson.

“I am here to formally introduce myself as a tenant under your jurisdiction, which oversees the Takoradi Port and the Sekondi Fishing Harbour.

“I kindly seek your prayers for the success of my endeavours and I pledge my full cooperation,” he told the Regional Minister.

For his part, the minister disclosed that when the country’s ports are properly positioned, they will create the needed jobs to help reduce the unemployment situation in the country.

He also mentioned that the institutions working along the value chain of the port business should be enhanced to tackle the unemployment challenges.

He noted that unemployment, particularly among the youth, has become a major concern in recent years, putting significant pressure on governments to find a lasting solution.

The minister indicated that in the Western Region, the once vibrant Takoradi Port and Railways Company which provided jobs to the people are currently facing some challenges.

Mr. Nelson noted that a well-positioned port can be a game-changer for the region, driving economic growth, creating jobs, and generating revenue.

“As the Regional Coordinating Council, we are committed to partnering with you to drive progress through the port.

“As the Regional Minister, I am eager to witness this progress firsthand and to collaborate, to share ideas, foster growth, and create opportunities for others,” he stated.

Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono was accompanied by the Director of Takoradi Port, Peter Amoh Bediako and Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Dr. Kingsley Antwi Bosiako.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi