Gramps Morgan Commends King Paluta

Gramps Morgan, King Paluta

Gramps Morgan, a member of the Grammy-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage, has praised Ghanaian sensational artiste King Paluta for being consistent on the music scene.

The global superstar expressed his admiration for King Paluta’s recently released ‘Magic’ visualiser, which has raked impressive streaming numbers.

‘Magic’ showcases his unique flair, combining infectious beats with bold, energetic bars that celebrate his lyrical prowess.

The ‘Magic’ song, from the ‘Give Time Some Time’ album, has received massive traction because of its unique Ghanaian rhythm being infused with modern sounds.

This latest release adds to King Paluta’s growing catalogue of hits, reinforcing his place as one of the most exciting and versatile artistes in Ghana’s rap scene.

Commenting on King Paluta’s ‘Magic’ visualiser on Instagram, Gramps Morgan wrote, “Much respect.”

King Paluta’s ‘Magic’ song has received massive commendation from music lovers, who have lauded the artiste’s versatility.

Ghanaian TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, has tipped King Paluta to win the Artiste of the Year prize in the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame has also backed calls for King Paluta to be awarded the Artiste of the Year accolade following a stellar year under review.

King Paluta has had a blazing year in the music industry, topping charts and performing on some of the biggest venues not only in Ghana but throughout the world.

He is one of the most streamed Ghanaian artistes this year, and has received numerous awards.

With his timeless hit tunes, King Paluta has emerged as one of the biggest breakthrough talents of the year in review.

The rapper has created several successful hits, including ‘Yahitte’, ‘Sika Aba Fie,’ and ‘Aha Akye’, among others.

He has also featured on some top hits, including Wendy Shay’s ‘Special Love’, Tulenkey’s ‘Muscatella’, and Camidoh’s ‘NFL’.