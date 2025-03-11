Skonzhi Uplifts Souls With ‘Enyo’

Skonzhi

Ghanaian Afro dancehall artiste,Skonzhi, is set to inspire listeners with his latest single, ‘Enyo’, now streaming on all major platforms.

Known for his authentic storytelling and vibrant sound, Skonzhi delivers a powerful anthem of gratitude and resilience that aims to resonate with global audiences.

Formerly known as Sconzy, the rebranded artiste has infused new meaning into his name, with each letter symbolising core values such as Strength, Knowledge, and Inspiration.

The title ‘Enyo’, which translates to ‘It is good’ in Ewe, celebrates life’s blessings and encourages listeners to embrace positivity and maintain hope in the face of challenges.

“This song reflects my journey and gratitude for life’s blessings,” Skonzhi shares. “It’s about finding joy in the present moment and appreciating how far we’ve come.”

Deeply rooted in his Ghanaian heritage, Skonzhi’s music blends rhythmic Afrodancehall beats with messages of enlightenment and self-belief. His sound is as raw and authentic as the life he lives grounded in nature, culture and faith.