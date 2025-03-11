Meet Huni Fresh Of Precise FM

Huni Fresh

Kumasi-based radio presenter, Evans Osei-Zenith, known on radio as Huni Fresh, who is also the host of the Drive Time and Entertainment Show on Precise FM, Kumasi has expressed appreciation to his listeners for their unflinching support ever since he took over as host of the programmes a couple of years ago.

The presenter, who is widely regarded as a gifted and talented radio personality, indicated that he will keep working hard to meet the challenges that lie ahead and to uphold the positive reputation he has already established.

In an interview, Huni Fresh stated that he wants to set himself apart from a crowded mass market and provide his clients and listeners with high-quality service that is worth their time and money.

Having started his career two decades ago, he revealed that he uses his shows to promote social causes and educate Ghanaians about issues that affect both society and individual lives.

He has a straight forward presentation style. He always introduces the topic, gives the audience a chance to voice their opinions, then invites experts to discuss the topic and offer their opinions.

He considers himself a passionate broadcaster who constantly seeks to please his fans and listeners.

It should be noted that Huni Fresh has taken his time over the years to establish his own brand. In the process, he has improved the reputation of the show he hosts on Precise FM to the point where it appears that he has a mutually beneficial relationship with his listeners.

Credited with many awards, he had been awarded with the most fashionable media personality of the year and the youth icon of the year.

Twenty years of consistently hosting radio shows is no easy feat, and Huni Fresh deserves praise for both his longevity and his ability to maintain a high calibre of programming that has attracted new listeners and retained his existing audience.

The main queries, though, are how long Huni Fresh would remain at the station after building what he has on Precise FM for twenty years.

Ghanaian DJs, presenters, and radio industry professionals have a lot to offer the country in terms of influencing the next generation of Ghanaians, he said.

The presenter, who had a passion for radio broadcasting in his early years, encouraged his colleagues to create educational programmes that would instill the true Ghanaian culture in young people.

Huni Fresh,who always wants to make his listeners happy,announced plans of organising a party for widows in Kumasi as part of his social responsibility.

He said the party, which would be an annual affair, is geared towards bringing smiles and joy into the hearts of the widows during the Easter season.

By George Clifford Owusu