Russian President Congratulates Ghana On 65th Independence Anniversary

Vladimir Putin

President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has congratulated Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the country celebrates its 65th Independence anniversary today Sunday March 6, 2022.

In a letter shared by the Russian Embassy in Accra on Twitter, Vladimir Putin highlighted the friendly relations between the two nations.

He was optimistic that the “bilateral dialogue and partnership meets the interests of our people, contributing to the peace and security on the African continent.”

“I wish you good health and every success, as well as happiness and prosperity to all your compatriots,” the statement added.

Vladimir Putin’s congratulatory message comes days after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

Ghana and many other countries have been making frantic efforts to evacuate their citizens in Ukraine since the attack.

Recently, the government of Ghana said it had reached an agreement with the Russian government to allow for the safe passage of Ghanaians, particularly students, who are in the concentrated zones of the ongoing war.

