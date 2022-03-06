Ghana @65: Fight Attempt To Overthrow Elected Gov’t – Barbados Prime Minister Urges Ghana

Mia Amor Mottley

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley is calling on Ghanaians to use all power possible to protect the principles of democracy as enshrined in the constitution.

According to her, Ghana likewise all other African countries must resist any person who might attempt to topple constitutionally-elected governments from office.

“We have to work together in solidarity and fight the battles of our day challenges that appear to be for whether it is the climate crisis that affects us or whether it is the spirit of war that is raising its head yet again or whether it is the obsession by some who have not been elected to take power from those who are duly elected.

“We have a duty to stand tall and protect the principles of democracy, the principles that are anchored in the constitution and the principles that we are committed to in the United Nations Charter,” Mia Mottley said these while speaking as the special guest of honour at the 65th independence day celebration in Cape Coast in the Central Region on Sunday March 6, 2022.

The Prime Minister seized the opportunity to extol Ghana’s democratic credentials, saying that Ghana led the way for African countries to gain independence after they attained independence from the British colonial masters in 1957.