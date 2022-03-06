10 Parties Interested In Buying Chelsea -Report

Roman Abramovich

Up to 10 parties are considering making bids for Chelsea, with investment bankers working on the sale expecting most of the interest to come from the United States of America.

Russian, Chinese and Middle Eastern money has been behind the acquisition of many English clubs over the past two decades but everything has changed since the Chinese government’s crackdown on foreign investment and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Instead, the majority of potential buyers of Chelsea, who will register their interest with investment bank The Raine Group, are expected to be based in the States.

Current owner Roman Abramovich – who has set a £3billion asking price – wants to make sure the club is sold to someone or a group who will carry on his policy of investing in the squad with a view to redeveloping Stamford Bridge or building a new stadium.

Abramovich has loaned Chelsea £1.5billion since he bought the club in a £140million deal in 2003. Chelsea’s latest accounts show a turnover of £416 million and a loss of £145m after tax for the year to 30 June 2021.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss wants to sanction Abramovich but the National Crime agency needs to prove a link to Vladimir Putin before the government can take action.

Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak says he is trying to buy Chelsea and although his spokesperson has told us he has made a bid, his claims are being viewed with some scepticism.