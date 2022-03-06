Gov’t Engages 5 Airlines To Evacuate Ghanaians From Ukriane

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong has disclosed that the Government of Ghana has arranged with five different airlines to airlift stranded Ghanaians who escaped the Russia-Ukraine conflict back home.

According to him, more Ghanaians who escaped the war and are in neighbouring countries will be arriving home frequently due to the arrangement by government to evacuate all of them.

Mr Ampratwum Sarpong made this known in interview with the media at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra when he welcome the second batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine on Friday March 4 back hime.

“We have also arranged with about five airlines that are now airlifting Ghanaians from the various countries. In the next four days, every single day they will be some arrivals. We are lobbying the Russian authorities and the President using various channels through the EU and, President Putin has finally come out to say that they are going to open a safe passage for our students and citizens.

Meanwhile, the Second batch of Ghanaians made up of 24 students in Ukraine have arrived at the KIA on Friday March 4, 2022, totaling 41 the number of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

The first batch arrived in Accra on Tuesday March 1, 2022.

By Vincent Kubi