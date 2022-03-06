Kojo Antwi Goes Into Fuel Station Operations

High Life legend, Kojo Antwi has announced his entrance into the oil and gas industry with an investment in a fuel station.

The music maestro has opened a new fuel station business in Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana, several years after pursuing a music career.

He took to social media to announce his long term investment called Torrid Fuel Station by asking his followers to patronise his product.

He wrote on Facebook: “FINALLY!! We are blasting off. The battle has been fierce but through God, victory is finally here. Stop by Torrid Fueling Station, Kasoa Krispo City along the Accra to Cape Coast Road for the lowest petrol and diesel prices and a selfie. GLORY BE TO THE MOST HIGH.”