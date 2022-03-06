Kofi Amoabeng Joins Mzbel To Pray For Late Father

Prince Kofi Amoabeng talking to Mzbel at the ceremony

Former UT Bank boss, Pince Kofi Amoabeng joined several other personalities on Saturday to show love to musician, Mzbel by gracing the final prayer event in honour of her late dad.

Mzbel’s dad, Ibrahim Albert Amoah died Thursday, January 27, 2022, and was buried according Islamic customs, a procedure that allegedly prevented Mzbel from organising a huge funeral.

On Saturday however, she decided to organise a white attire prayer event in her late dad’s memory. The ceremony had many personalities in attendance.

Mr Amoabeng surprisingly showed up at the ceremony to mourn with Mzbel.

The two personalities were once rumoured to have dated some years ago.

He was also rumoured to be the father of her son. On October 10, 2020, the singer rendered an apology to the businessman after observing that he is almost always maligned whenever there is a controversy around her.