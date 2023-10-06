S3fa’s ‘Vibration’ Makes Trends

S3fa

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, Sefadzi Abena Amesu, better known as S3fa, has topped various music trends with a song titled “Vibration”.

“Vibration” is an electrifying Afrobeat song which features Ivorian music legend Freddy Meiway.

Produced under the Black Avenue Muzik record label, the track is the second single from her highly anticipated EP and comes on the heels of her club banger “Enjoyment”.

S3fa shared her inspiration behind “Vibration,” stating, “Being inspired by my childhood favourites is the best therapy for me. I always find myself listening to songs that were performed even before I was born.” She recalled her childhood memories and the influence of timeless classics on her musical journey.

Describing the creative process, S3fa revealed, “I chanced on this particular one from the African Legend Meiway from 1991 called ‘200% Zoblazo’. I remember hearing it playing around the townships growing up as a kid. I called up a few producers and set up listening and production sessions.”

The song has since its release enjoyed an overwhelming number of airplay, topping various music charts, both local and international.

The ‘Fever’ hitmaker recently bagged an award for Ghanaian Female Act of the Year at the Basadi Music Awards 2023 in the category of Mosadi in Music in Africa.

This recognition is a result of the remarkable hard work invested in her craft since the inception of her music career.

S3fa is known for songs like “Odo Yewu”, “Trotro Vibe”, “Shuga”, and “Wanti Wanti” among others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke