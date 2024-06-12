SA Rapper Loses Daughter In Car Crash

South African rapper, Shebeshxt is mourning the death of his nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile, following a devastating car crash.

“My life will never be the same without your presence,” the rapper expressed in a heartfelt post on X on Monday.

According to BBC reports, the tragic incident occurred on Saturday while the musician, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was traveling with three passengers to perform at the African National Congress (ANC) Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert in the northern Limpopo province. Their car collided with a heavy motor vehicle and overturned, resulting in the fatal accident.

In addition to losing his daughter, Shebeshxt revealed that he also lost his foot in the crash. “My heart is so so broken.. I’m trying to adjust to the accident that left me in trauma and so many tears. Losing my feet was enough, not to lose my daughter,” he wrote on X.

The news has prompted an outpouring of condolences and prayers from fans and the music community in South Africa.

The Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) issued a statement on Monday, expressing their support: “We cannot imagine the pain and grief they must be experiencing, but we want them to know that they are not alone. The entire artistic community stands in solidarity with them, offering comfort and support. Shebe is not only a talented artist but also a valued member of our creative fraternity.”

Videos of the crash have been circulating online, showing Shebeshxt lying on the ground while paramedics attend to him.

The spokesperson for the transport department in Limpopo, Tidimalo Chuene, informed local media that the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

This tragic event marks the second car accident Shebeshxt has been involved in this year. In January, he was in another crash that left him unharmed but damaged his car. The latest incident, however, has profoundly impacted his life and career.