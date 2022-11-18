‘Sack Ronaldo Now!’

Ronaldo. INSET: Gary Neville

Gary Neville has insisted there is ‘no doubt’ Manchester United have to axe Cristiano Ronaldo in the next few days.

The Portuguese star gave an extraordinary recent interview with Piers Morgan, blasting the club’s board, owners, manager Erik ten Hag and his own team-mates in a shocking and emotional outburst.

And Neville said the Red Devils must terminate 37-year-old forward Ronaldo’s contract immediately – or set a dangerous precedent that any player can criticise the club with no repercussions – while adding there is no way back for him.

Sportsmail reported on Thursday that Manchester United are waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo’s full interview to air before deciding on the wantaway player’s future.

Sportsmail’s Chris Wheeler exclusively revealed on Monday that United are exploring ways of sacking Ronaldo after the first clips emerged of his explosive sit-down with Piers Morgan.

In the interview, the second half of which is due to be shown on Thursday night, Ronaldo claimed he had been ‘betrayed’ by United, said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and criticised the club and his team-mates.

United’s lawyers are studying Ronaldo’s comments closely to determine whether they constitute a breach of contract, but will only decide on their next move once they have seen the entire interview.

But Sportsmail understands the club believe fining Ronaldo, and the player issuing an apology for his actions, won’t be sufficient this time given the feeling this situation is far more serious than his previous misdemeanours.

United will sack him or cancel his contract at Old Trafford next summer if they can. They are keen to avoid paying Ronaldo off as they don’t want to reward disloyalty.

They are hoping a mutual agreement can be reached with the 37-year-old, who told the club he wanted to leave in the summer transfer window.