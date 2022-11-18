Ebo Whyte Returns With ‘Husband Material 7 Yards’

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Uncle Ebo Whyte’s Roverman Productions is back with another gripping and exciting play titled, ‘Husband Material 7 Yards’.

Written and directed by playwright, Ebo Whyte, the play tells the story of Joe and Charity, who start their day as any other day – with a bit of fighting, loving, money issues and the task of keeping three energetic kids in line.

With a great job and the backing of the powerful board chairman to count on, Joe and his wife have every reason to feel blessed.

However, life is unpredictable; Joe’s world is turned upside down and he, his wife and his children find themselves facing disaster.

It is an Ebo Whyte classic filled with a lot of humour and lessons.

Grab a ticket to watch this play at the National Theatre on November 26 and 27 at 4pm and 8pm respectively. Rate is GH¢100. Dial *365*535# to buy tickets or visit any of the traditional outlets.

You may visit the Roverman Productions pages on Facebook and Instagram; or call 0505546010 or WhatsApp 0505546030 for inquiries and booking of tickets.