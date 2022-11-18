‘I Will Be The Next Hollywood Star From Africa’

Bella Agyemang

Over the years, I have watched executives and members of Hollywood production crews transform young African actors into global celebrities with their blockbuster movies.

But I am most intrigued by the people who aspire to be in the entertainment industry.

This transformation has compelled and propelled me to move across all the production houses in Ghana in pursuit of my dream hoping someday I will be the next big Hollywood star from the African continent.

These are the words of fast-rising Ghanaian actress Bella Agyemang.

Just as Lupita Amondi Nyong’o had the dream of being a Hollywood actress some time ago, Ms. Agyemang is not resting on her oars as she is bent on moving to the ends of the world to make her superstar dreams a reality.

Featured in over 15 movies such as ‘I Heard From Heaven’, ‘Eno’, ‘Till Sunset’, ‘The Case Study’, and ‘Pains of Ignorance’, Bella has been playing diverse roles that have won her some admiration from movie lovers.

Speaking on challenges encountered in her line of work as a young actress, she said “it’s heartbreaking working so hard and the world hasn’t seen it or seen you. I will say that’s a challenge for me. I want the world to see my work and enjoy the edutainment it comes with it.”

Bella, who has also been featured in television commercials such as Lufart, Betika, Miksi Choco, and Onua TV, hinted that she is currently working on some ongoing movie projects including ‘Our Husband’, ‘Johnny Sugar’, and ‘Homecoming’, which will be premiered soon.

Christabel Osei-Agyemang, known on screens as Bella Agyemang, is a native of Kumasi, Bantama in the Ashanti Region. She is currently a student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism pursuing a degree in Communication Studies.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke