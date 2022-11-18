Spanish Film Festival Kicks Off

Javier Gutiérrez, Spanish Ambassador

As part of its cultural diplomacy and with the aim of bringing Spanish and Ghanaian societies closer together, the Embassy of Spain in Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will organise a film festival of Spanish movies from Saturday, November 19 to Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The festival also aims to contribute to the revitalisation of the cultural scene and industry in Ghana.

The “Spanish Film Festival 2022” will take place in three different cities of Ghana.

In Accra, the movies will be screened at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and Casa Hispánica (University of Ghana – Legon), in Kumasi at the National Centre for Culture and the Alliance Française, and in Tamale at the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art and the Red Clay Studio.

These two centres in the Northern Region capital have been created by the famous Ghanaian artist, Ibrahim Mahama.

The festival will also offer a unique opportunity to gather relevant members of the film industry – a key sector of Ghana’s cultural business – and those who love cinema.

It will help the audience to disconnect from their daily lives, their problems and concerns, and simply be transported to different realties and situations, like the ones that will be shown on the screens.

Apart from being an invitation to know more about the rich and diverse culture of Spain, the movies will leave no one indifferent, as themes such as the transit from childhood to adulthood, dance, love or even Spanish history will be present.

Among the selection to be screened, there will be the renowned movie “Las Niñas” (The Schoolgirls), which won four of the prestigious Goya awards (the Spanish equivalent of the Oscars), including The Best Film and The Best Director in 2021.

The “Spanish Film Festival 2022”, sponsored by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), has as partners, apart from the institutions aforementioned that will host the movies, the Creative Arts Agency, Twins Dntbeg and Globe Productions.

The festival will officially be launched at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly on Saturday, November 19.