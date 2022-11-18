Aliu Mahama Was Gift To Humanity – Akilu Sayibu

The Late Alhaji Aliu Mahama

The late former Vice President, Aliu Mahama, has attracted motley eulogies in commemoration of the tenth anniversary of his death.

The Managing Director of the Voiceless Consult, Chief Akilu Sayibu, has described the former Vice President as a man who was a gift to humanity both in his private and public life, and his death was a shock to many who are still missing him.

Speaking to the DAILY GUIDE in an interview in Accra, he said “the late Aliu Mahama was a father to all, including me, and he demonstrated this sufficiently when I lost my biological dad.”

He flew from Accra to Tamale for my dad’s funeral less than 24 hours after his death, and frequented the family house in Tamale until the final funeral was performed, Chief Akilu Sayibu disclosed.

Alhaji Aliu Mahama, he said, “was a man of peace and I was with him in the studios of North Star FM in Tamale in 2012 when he delivered what became his last public interview in his life.”

Continuing, he said, “on that day, he spoke about peace in Dagbon, love for one another and the need for Northerners to see poverty as a common enemy and not themselves.”

The former Vice President was a first class gentleman with great family values who thought positively about everybody around him, he went on.

“On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his death, I pray that God will grant him Jannatul firdaus,” he prayed.

The late Vice President’s son who is the MP for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, said the legacy of his dad lives on while his phenomenal rise from humble beginnings to becoming Vice President continues to inspire.

“Daddy showed the way with his humility, soft character, intellect, wisdom and wit when he unexpectedly burst onto the political scene in 2000.

“It is said that great men never die. Alhaji Aliu Mahama was a great man, his legacy lives on,” he said.

Alhaji Aliu Mahama served as Vice President under President John Agyekum Kufuor from January 2001 to January 2009.