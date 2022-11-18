Stratcomm Launches ‘Brand Reputation Week’

Esther Cobbah

STRATCOMM AFRICA has launched its maiden edition of ‘Brand Reputation Week’ and called on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to use communication to scale up their businesses considering their role as the productive drivers for economic growth and development of industry in Ghana.

Speaking at the ‘Brand and Reputation Week’ launch of Stratcomm Africa in Accra yesterday, the CEO of the organisation, Esther Cobbah, said SMEs account for about 70% of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 92% of the businesses in Ghana.

This, according to her, has the potential of promoting domestic-led growth in new and existing industries and strengthen the economy using the required communication skills, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and the current economic crisis facing the country.

She said, “Stratcomm Africa recognises the contribution that SMEs make to Ghana’s economic growth, and is seeking to shine the light on the power of communication as a facilitator of SME growth. Stratcomm Africa is therefore establishing thought leadership activity Brand Reputation Week which is a specially curated communications programme for SMEs in Ghana.”

She mentioned that the Brand Communication Week is aligned with Global Entrepreneurship Week set aside to celebrate entrepreneurs and empower them to scale up their businesses as an organisation with over 28 years of experience in communication excellence.

According to her, the Brand Reputation Week which starts from November 30, 2022 to offer training and equip SME’s with the right communication skills at the office of the organisatisation is expected to impact positively on the operations of SMEs through the use of digital communication for reputation management and enterprise growth, while contributing positively to total national development and enhancement.

The CEO said that apart from the reputation clinics that would be offered to participants, SME’s with the most impactful communications approach will be awarded and given the opportunity to receive professional communications services from Stratcomm Africa.

“We will offer communication consultancy advice to SMEs and organisations who are looking to grow by taking their business in a new direction, explore new challenges or requiring fresh perspectives to help them succeed,” she added.

The Brand and Reputation Week is under theme “Skill up in communication to scale up your business”, which is aligned with Global Entrepreneurship Week.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah