Smile At The Storm, Black Stars- Amb. Ray Quarcoo

Goodwill Ambassador, Ray Quarcoo, has urged the senior men’s national football team, the Black Stars, to eschew complacency, in order to confront and surmount the challenge of contest at the imminent Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“Football is football,” noted the former vice chairman of the Black Stars welfare committee, cautioning that, “They shouldn’t take it for granted, that they’re there, they’ve qualified, so, success would be automatic at the grandest stage of football competition.

“The players and coaches should intensify their efforts, so that they would win their matches, at the World Cup, hosted in winter, and by an Arab country, for the first time.”

Although Ghana is ranked last among all 32 qualified countries vying for the coveted trophy, the Goodwill Ambassador advised the Black Stars to smile at the storm, assuring them, “We are behind them.”

Ghana is housed in Group H, including a 2014 World Cup foe, Portugal, featuring five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, Asian giants, South Korea, and nemesis Uruguay, who stopped Ghana from getting into the rarified air of a semi-final berth for Africa, at the 2010 World Cup held on African soil, in South Africa.