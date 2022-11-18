World Cup Fiesta Features Sarkodie

Clyde, a boxing administrator flanked by Sarkodie (L) and Foh Amoaning

The tenth edition of the World Cup Soccer Fiesta is expected to feature seasoned rapper Sarkodie this evening on GTV Sports Plus, Moses Foh Amoaning, host of the programme has said.

Tonight’s edition will focus on Cameroon’s1982,1990,1994,1998, 2002 till date World Cups experience, as well as updates on Black Stars preparations for the competition in Qatar.

According to Foh Amoaning, the decision to host the musician takes of the segment themed ‘sportitainment’, where it fuses sports and entertainment.

He said, “We have hosted musicians like Bessa Simons, Kwesi Quayson among others on the sportitainment segment, all in the name of spicing up the show. Friday’s edition is the turn of Sarkodie, it will also serve as a good platform to promote his new album.”

