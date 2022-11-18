Stars Thump Switzerland… To Silence Critics

Mohammed Salisu (No. 4) jet off to celebrate his first goal for Ghana

Ghana demonstrated high level brilliance to post a 2-0 win over Switzerland in their warm up for the 2022 World Cup in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Left back Mohammed Salisu and substitute Antoine Semenyo scored their first ever goals for the Black Stars to silence the many who gave the team no chance.

The Swiss were in charge from start, but the Otto Addo men warmed themselves up into the game by creating few chances before the break.

Forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was brought down in the box, when the game had barely developed, but the referee waved play on.

Switzerland restarted the game on a good footing but their efforts yielded no results, until in the 71st minute when Southampton’s Salisu towered to head home from a melee.

Few minutes on, Semenyo doubled the lead after profiting from a rebound inside the box after a good run by Kamaldeen.

Yesterday’s game wraps up Black Stars’ preparation ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana are housed in Group H, and will begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24, and later face South Korea and Uruguay.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum