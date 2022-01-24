Sad News: Cocoa Loader Electrocuted

A 41-years-old man has been electrocuted at Hwibaa near Wioso in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti when he was loading cocoa from a truck.

The man identified as Asiedu Christian reportedly died instantly after coming into contact with a naked electric wire on Sunday January 23, 2022.

The deceased according to an eyewitness was loading cocoa beans on a long vehicle when he came into contact with the wire which was on top of the truck.

The eyewitness explained that the deceased after loading heaps of cocoa beans on the truck went on top of the beans to arrange it well.

“The vehicle was right under the electrical cable when they begun loading the beans to a point it got closer to the electrical cable.

“We saw him climbing the cocoa beans which was few meters away from the electrical cable to ostensibly arrange the beans well.

“The deceased sadly came into direct contact with the wire when he tried to stand up on the beans leading to his instant dead,” the eyewitness said.

The deceased was however rushed to Wioso Government Hospital where the doctors confirmed his death.