Sad News Hits NPP …Former Bantama MP Okyem Is Dead

Okyem Aboagye

Former Bantama Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), Okyem Aboagye, has passed away after a short illness on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

He served for four years, winning a landslide victory against Henry Kwabena Kokofu in 2015.

He was a member of the Finance Committee during his tenure in parliament until he lost his seat to Francis Asenso-Boakye in the NPP primaries leading up to the 2020 general elections.

The deceased also served as the Chief Executive Officer of 2M Express, a popular transport company plying Accra to Kumasi.

Meanwhile, the cause of death is yet to be established.

By Vincent Kubi