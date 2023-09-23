header ad banner
Sad News Hits NPP …Former Bantama MP Okyem Is Dead

September 23, 2023

Okyem Aboagye

 

Former Bantama Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), Okyem Aboagye, has passed away after a short illness on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

He served for four years, winning a landslide victory against Henry Kwabena Kokofu in 2015.

He was a member of the Finance Committee during his tenure in parliament until he lost his seat to Francis Asenso-Boakye in the NPP primaries leading up to the 2020 general elections.

The deceased also served as the Chief Executive Officer of 2M Express, a popular transport company plying Accra to Kumasi.

Meanwhile, the cause of death is yet to be established.

By Vincent Kubi

