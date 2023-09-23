Bawumia Suspends Campaign For EC Registration Exercise

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has suspended his ongoing campaign tour to become the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as of Saturday, 23rd September 2023.

Dr. Bawumia will be taking the campaign break to visit selected Electoral Commission (EC) Registration centers to encourage all party loyalists to focus on mobilizing eligible people to register.

In light of the ongoing registration exercise, the campaign entreats all party members to take note and strive to achieve each constituency’s registration target.

The spokesperson for the vice president, Gideon Boako, Ph.D, signed off on the announcement in a press release issued Saturday September 23, 2023.

With the voter registration exercise ongoing, political parties and their members are making every effort to ensure maximum turnout in their favor.

Of course, all political parties are hoping to benefit from a greater voter turnout.

This move demonstrates Dr. Bawumia campaign’s commitment to their electoral strategy. By diverting their efforts towards encouraging voter registration, they aim to ensure that their supporters can cast their ballots in the upcoming election.

Time will tell if this move will pay off come election day.

By Vincent Kubi