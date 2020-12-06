SALL Residents to Boycot Parliamentary Elections

Chairman of the SALL JCC, Nana Kofi Ollator IV

With just a day to the December 7, 2020 polls, the Chiefs and people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) in the Oti region have resolved to boycott this year’s parliamentary election.

Their resolve is a protest against what they call an unconstitutional last-minute opening of parliamentary polls in the area.

The Chairman of the Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) of the SALL area, Nana Kofi Ollator IV who made this known at Akpafu-Mempeasem described the situation as unfair and untenable.

He explained that since polls were opened, the enclave has only been abreast with the Presidential polls as the parliamentary polls had been proposed for a byelection in 2021.

To this end, no parliamentary candidate has campaigned there nor engaged them apart from presidential campaigns.

SALL is earmarked to have its own district (Guan) after bill laid in Parliament for the purpose matured a few weeks ago. Although there have been disagreements over the proposed capital of the Guan district, thus Likpe-Mate all four Traditional areas agree to the fact that the 2020 elections in their area will be Presidential only while they await a byelection in 2021 for their member of parliament.

However, on Friday, December 4, 2020, they received a communication that they are also participating in the parliamentary elections of the adjoining constituency, Buem. The two major contenders in the Buem parliamentary contests are Lawrence Aziale of the NPP and Kofi Adams of the NPP.

Notice of polls for the parliamentary was subsequently pasted in their towns that Friday, thus three days to elections while the rest of the country have had the notices done weeks ahead to fulfil the 21-day mandatory notice ahead of elections.

This latest development is what has infuriated the residents who together with their leadership, thus the Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) have issued notice to boycott the parliamentary ballots, but partake in the Presidential polls come Monday, December 7.

Nana Kofi Ollator IV, who is also the Kyedomhene of Santrokofi noted that “we don’t know the people we are being asked to vote for. We have equally qualified people in our area. Had we been informed months ahead, we could have presented people to contest too.”

The Vice-Chairman of the JCC, Nana Kekrebesi Obuakumah II also called the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah to as a matter or urgency clarify what they believe was an anomaly immediately to avoid any confusion in the area.

Nonetheless, he stressed that their resolve to abstain from the parliamentary elections is absolute and unwavering.

The parliamentary candidates for the two main political parties in Buem, Kofi Adams (NDC) and Lawrence (Aziale) who are also affected by the latest development have since started interacting with residents since Saturday, December 5, 2020, to resolve the issue.

From Fred Duodu, Akpafu-Mempeasem (k.duodu@yahoo.com)