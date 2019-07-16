Samara Company Partners GUBA Awards USA

Dentaa Amoabeng

GUBA Enterprise is proud to announce Samara Company Limited as the title sponsors of the 2019 edition of the GUBA Awards, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 26 at the Pierre, A Taj Hotel in New York, United States of America (USA).

GUBA Awards USA, which is under the theme ‘African diaspora, the catalyst for growth and innovation’, promises to be a night of inspiration, elegance, and entertainment.

It will be a platform to connect trade and investment partnership opportunities within Africa with the rest of the world.

The first-ever GUBA Awards will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the GUBA Enterprise, which was founded by Dentaa Amoateng MBE, to build cultural, trade, and diplomatic links between the UK and Ghana.

GUBA Awards is being organised to celebrate the outstanding achievements of members of the Ghanaian diaspora, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of Ghanaians.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of GUBA Awards, each year gaining greater momentum and attracting the endorsement, support and attendance of leading business professionals.

Samara Company Limited, which is one of the headline sponsors, is a Ghanaian-owned limited liability company known for successfully introducing unique and effective insecticide brands into the Ghanaian market.

Samara currently operates in the mosquito control market with an insecticide spray, mosquito coil, vaporiser and spray starch under the popular Sasso, Fekko and Roma brands.

The Executive Chairman of Samara Company Limited, Prof. Sampson Effah Apraku, said the sponsorship of the GUBA Awards USA is in line with the company’s aim of giving back to society.

He added that the company is very proud to be associated with GUBA Awards USA, and to be part of an awards scheme that celebrates excellence and innovation of African individuals and organisations in the diaspora and Africa.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE, founder and CEO of GUBA Enterprise, commended Samara Company Limited for supporting the awards this year.