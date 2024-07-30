Samartex Open Defense Against Dreams

Samartex are the defending champions

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled the fixtures for the highly anticipated 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The new campaign kicks off on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Defending champions, FC Samartex 1996, will commence their title defense with a challenging away fixture against Dreams FC.

Meanwhile, traditional giants Hearts of Oak will host newly promoted Basake Holy Stars, while Asante Kotoko will face Karela United.

The opening weekend promises excitement as Medeama, former league champions, lock horns with last season’s runners-up, Accra Lions

Other standout matchday 1 clashes include Vision FC versus Berekum Chelsea, Nsoatreman FC against Young Apostles, Aduana FC facing Heart of Lions, Gold Stars hosting Legon Cities, and Nations FC entertaining Bechem United.

The much-awaited Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is scheduled for Matchday 13 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Several regional derbies are also set to ignite passions. The Brong Ahafo Region will witness intense rivalries between Nsoatreman FC, Berekum Chelsea, and Aduana Stars, while the Western Region will be treated to clashes between Medeama and Basake Holy Stars, as well as FC Samartex and Gold Stars.

Additionally, the Ashanti derby between Asante Kotoko and Nations FC promises to be a highlight.

The 2024/25 season will consist of 34 matchdays with no midweek fixtures, aimed at reducing travel burdens for clubs.

A one-week break is scheduled before the December 7, 2024 national elections to allow players and officials to participate in the electoral process.