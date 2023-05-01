Samini, Others For Maiden Ghana Festival Ohio

Sam

A new festival dubbed the Adonko Ghana Festival Ohio to project Ghanaian culture in the US has been launched in Accra on Friday.

The five-day festival themed “Upholding Ghanaian Culture, the Columbus Way” is scheduled for August 3–7, 2023, and is expected to attract over 1000 people from around the world.

It will include exciting activities such as an investment forum, a taste of Ghana, a tour of Columbus, and a Thanksgiving service, among others.

Among music icons expected to take part in the festival are Samini, Adane Best, Kwan Pa and several cultural groups who also took part in the launching ceremony on Friday at the AMA Head Office in Accra.

Samini has been named the face of the festival, and he will be using his brand to push the festival to different audiences.

According to Madam Tricia Quartey, Marketing Director for the festival, the festival seeks to create a platform for cultural exchange between Accra and Columbus, Ohio.

“Accra and Ohio share a unique bond, and the upcoming festival offers a good platform to celebrate that relationship. This relationship was established in 2015 to promote culture and boost economic ties between the two cities.”

“The birth of the Ghana Festival Ohio seeks to strengthen the relationship between the Ghanaian community and the Columbus community, as well as promote understanding between the two cultures,” she added at the launch.

By Francis Addo