Nobody Is Landlord In Ghana Rap- Eno Barony

Rapper Eno Barony has ‘stoked up’ the rap music scene with the release of her new song titled Warning on Friday.

Even though Eno has not mentioned obvious names many showbiz observers believe the new music is a diss to rappers Medikal and Sarkodie.

“You making it look like you’re in for war but me and you bro, we’ve been here before. You’re claiming beyond control…understand that you no go fit this girl, not in this world, not in any other word. Not in Heaven, not in hell. In your ears, the name Eno Barony will always ring a bell so let your shoulder pad keep on giving you confidence,” she allegedly rapped to Medikal.

This is believed to be a response to Medikal’s earlier statement in an interview with Hitz fm that Eno is a good rapper but he is a better rapper.

Eno also allegedly fired shots at rapper Sarkodie over music fans calling him, the landlord of the rap music scene. According to her, there is no landlord in the rap game.

“We living on the land with no lords. No Man’s land, Nobody be landlord,” she rapped.

The highly talented songwriter and rapper showcased incredible dexterity in the song, reminding the rap community that she is still on top of her game.

“Warning” has been a stunning record that highlights Eno Barony’s ability to create catchy melodies and wonderful punchlines. With its infectious beat and relatable lyrics, this track is sure to resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds.