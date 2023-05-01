Golden Movie Award Folds Up Over Financial Challenges

Executive Director of Golden Movie Award Africa, Mimi Andani Michaels has stated that the award ceremony has folded up.

According to her, the award would no longer return to Ghana’s event calendar because of financial issues.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z program, she indicEntertainment ated, “We invested our own money for seven years. We did everything right to make sure companies would come on board but zero! Nobody knows how we do the awards. There’s just no support when it comes to our industry, so how do we go on? As it stands, I don’t think I will organize Golden Movie Awards again! My money is gone! No company is willing to sponsor me…”

“They (the movie industry) supported Golden Movie Awards with their hearts. I receive several calls and messages from industry people begging me not to give up. They give me a 1000% of their support,” she added.

Established in 2015, the Golden Movie Awards was an annual award that seeks to honour outstanding achievements in the African movie industry.