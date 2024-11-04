Samira Bawumia Champions Women’s Health

Second Lady Samira Bawumia was the special guest of honor at the 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Obstetricians of Ghana (SOGOG).

The event held at Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital was focused on promoting adolescent sexual and reproductive health and rights amidst rising HIV infections in Ghana.

Samira’s Invitation A Testament

To Her Women’s Empowerment Work

The Society recognized Mrs Bawumia for her contributions to women and girls’ development, particularly in maternal and child health.

Her initiatives, the Safe Delivery Project (SDP) and Coalition of Persons Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Practices (CoPASH), have made significant impacts under the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), supported by the UNFPA.

Safe Delivery Project Yields Impressive Results

The SDP aims to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality in deprived communities.

So far, it has supported approximately 11,000 expectant mothers in the East Gonja, North East Gonja, and Saboba Districts in the Northern and Savannah Regions.

Samira Bawumia’s tireless efforts demonstrate her commitment to improving women’s and children’s health in Ghana.

Her work catalyzes change, inspiring others to join the fight against maternal and child mortality.

-BY Daniel Bampoe