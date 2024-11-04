Mahama Tours Central Region, Naana Heads to Volta Region

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is intensifying its campaign efforts, with flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang embarking on separate regional tours.

Mahama’s Central Region Tour

Former President John Mahama is scheduled to visit the Central Region on Thursday, November 7, 2024, covering Awutu Senya East, Awutu Senya West, Gomoa East, Agona East, and Agona West constituencies.

The latest tour is coming on the heels of his unceremonious exit from the northern region

This one-day tour aims to bolster support and engage local communities.

Additionally, John Mahama will return to the Central Region from November 13 to 15 for Phase 2 of his campaign tour.

Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s Volta Region Tour

Meanwhile, Mahama’s running mate, Naana Opoku-Agyemang will commence a two-day campaign tour across the Volta Region on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

She will visit 11 constituencies, including North Tongu, South Tongu, Keta, Ketu South, Akatsi North, Adaklu, Ho Central, Ho West, South Dayi, North Dayi, and Hohoe.

Opoku-Agyemang’s tour focuses on fostering meaningful discussions and building grassroots support through meetings with artisans, queen mothers, youth groups, seamstresses, teachers, and other professionals.

The party’s emphasis on community-specific issues and engagement with various sectors underscores its commitment to addressing local concerns.

Prior to her tour, Opoku-Agyemang joined the chiefs and people of Anloga to celebrate the Hogbetsotso Festival, demonstrating her respect for traditional values and dedication to working closely with the communities she aims to serve.

-BY Daniel Bampoe