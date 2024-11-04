Sex Scandal Rocks Equatorial Guinea Govt Officials

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, Director General of Equatorial Guinea’s National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), is at the center of a massive scandal involving explicit videos and allegations of power abuse.

The videos, numbering over 300, show Ebang Engonga engaging in intimate acts with multiple women, including relatives of high-ranking officials and even his own brother’s wife.

This shocking revelation has sparked widespread outrage, raising serious concerns about Ebang Engonga’s conduct and potential misuse of power.

As head of ANIF, he is responsible for overseeing financial investigations and ensuring compliance with national and international financial regulations.

Alleged Infidelities and Abuse of Power

The scandal has also shed light on Ebang Engonga’s personal life, revealing allegations of infidelities with:

– _Ministers’ wives_

– _Directors’ wives_

– _Solicitor General’s wife_

– _Director of Presidential Security’s wife_

– _Attorney General’s wife_

– _Director General of Police’s daughter_

– _His own brother’s wife_

– His uncle’s pregnant wife

Married Man with Six Children

Ebang Engonga’s marital status has also come under scrutiny, with reports confirming he is married with six children.

This has left many questioning his moral integrity and fitness for public office.

No Official Statement

Despite the gravity of the allegations, ANIF and the government of Equatorial Guinea have yet to issue an official statement.

Meanwhile, the situation remains unfolding, with many calling for accountability and transparency.