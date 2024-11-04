Tika Donates Microscopes to UG Medical Laboratory Department

A scene after the presentation showing dignitarie

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination agency, Tika, has donated 11 high-tech Olympud CX 23 and 33 microscopes to the Department of Medical Laboratory Sciences at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The donation, made on Tuesday, aims to enhance research and education within the department.

The new microscopes are intended to provide students with practical experiences, helping them better understand the complexities and structures of scientific study.

Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Huseyin Gungor, highlighted the embassy’s ongoing support for student-led initiatives aimed at upgrading educational resources, particularly in science, cybersecurity, and information technology.

“Upon receiving the letter from the student leadership about the urgent need for microscope equipment, we did not hesitate to assist. We contacted Tika for support, and they provided the machines we are unveiling today,” he stated.

Ambassador Gungor also pledged the embassy’s commitment to providing further logistical support to the department in the future.

Tika Coordinator Tanju POLAT emphasized the agency’s mission to advance scientific knowledge and inspire future scientists who will improve healthcare outcomes through the use of the donated equipment.

“Even though Tika does not have an office in Ghana, we felt it was imperative to respond promptly to the request from the Ghana embassy. The role of microscopes in laboratory learning cannot be underestimated, and we are pleased to assist the department,” Mr. POLAT remarked.

Prof. Alfred Edwin Yawson, Provost of the College of Health Sciences, expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that the microscopes come equipped with special multipurpose features that will significantly enhance teaching and learning.

Prof. Yawson emphasized the need for corporate Ghana to support the department further, stating that training top-class healthcare providers requires substantial scientific equipment.

Gideon Frederick Owusu, a project initiator, and alumnus of the department, shared that he wrote to the Turkish High Commission following student complaints about insufficient microscopes.

“Their timely support has made a significant difference for our department,” he said, pledging to ensure that the microscopes are properly maintained and used for their intended educational purposes.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke