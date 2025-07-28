Samira Bawumia Institutes Students’ Award Scheme

Hajia Samira Bawumia in a pose with some of the visiting students

The former Second Lady of Ghana, Hajia Samira Bawumia, has launched an award scheme for senior high school (SHS) students in the country, starting with students in the Tano North Constituency of the Ahafo Region.

The initiative, which is championed under the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project (SEHP), is designed to promote academic excellence, discipline, and leadership among students in the area.

The scheme will recognise top-performing students annually while encouraging others to strive for excellence.

The former Second Lady announced the package when the Tano North Member of Parliament, Dr. Gideon Boako led a delegation of about 80 students and teachers from Bomaa and Serwaa Kesse Girls’ SHS from the Tano North Constituency to her office on Thursday, July 24, in Accra. Speaking to the students, Hajia Samira Bawumia said, “Education remains the most powerful tool we can use to change the future of our children and our nation.

“This award scheme is my way of encouraging our young people to believe in themselves and to work hard to achieve their dreams.”

The Tano North Constituency is represented in Parliament by Dr. Gideon Boako, who also serves as the Deputy Ranking Member on the Finance Committee.

He joined the event and expressed his appreciation to Hajia Samira Bawumia for her commitment to the development of the constituency.

“This initiative by the former Second Lady is not just an award; it is a statement that our children, regardless of where they come from, deserve the best support and recognition,” Dr. Boako said.

The scheme will cover awards for Best Performing Student in Science, Arts, and Business, as well as prizes for leadership, innovation, and community service.

Recipients will receive certificates, educational materials, and access to mentorship opportunities.

According to organisers, the selection process will be done in collaboration with school authorities to ensure transparency and merit.

Parents, teachers, and traditional leaders present at the event commended the former Second Lady for her continued advocacy for quality education.

The headmistress of Serwaa Kesse Girls’ SHS remarked, “This award scheme will greatly motivate our students. It shows them that hard work is noticed and appreciated.”

Stakeholders believe the initiative will inspire healthy competition and raise academic standards across schools in the constituency.